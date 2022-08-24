The $3 billion US aid package includes six NASAMS air defense systems

The new package of military aid from the USA announced on Ukraineʼs Independence Day includes 6 NASAMS air defense systems.
This was reported by Politico with reference to sources.
In addition to NASAMS, Ukraine will receive 250,000 shells for artillery and mortars, Vampire anti-drone systems, RQ-20 Puma reconnaissance drones and counter-battery radars.
At 8:30 p.m., a Pentagon briefing is scheduled to announce these weapons.
- On August 19, the US Department of Defense announced a new $755 million aid package. It will have ammunition for HIMARS, 16 105 mm howitzers and 36,000 shells for them, 15 ScanEagle drones, HARM anti-location missiles, a thousand TOW heavy anti-tank missiles and a thousand Javelin anti-tank systems. In addition, the Pentagon reported that the USA will hand over NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in two to three months.
- The USA is also preparing 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones for transfer to Ukraine. They are designed to destroy heavy armored vehicles at a distance of up to 40 kilometers. Switchblade 600 can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes. Such drones attack the target at a speed of 185 km/h.