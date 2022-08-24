The $3 billion US aid package includes six NASAMS air defense systems

The new package of military aid from the USA announced on Ukraineʼs Independence Day includes 6 NASAMS air defense systems.

This was reported by Politico with reference to sources.

In addition to NASAMS, Ukraine will receive 250,000 shells for artillery and mortars, Vampire anti-drone systems, RQ-20 Puma reconnaissance drones and counter-battery radars.

At 8:30 p.m., a Pentagon briefing is scheduled to announce these weapons.