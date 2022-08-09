Air Force Command: NASAMS air defense systems are not in Ukraine уеt

The Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems are not in Ukraine yet, preparations for their transfer are currently underway.

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told this on the air of the national marathon.

“The missiles for NASAMS are American-made missiles: the AIM-120 AMRAAM-ER, which are used in the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile complex. We will certainly need these missiles when these systems arrive. We donʼt have them yet. The preparation for the transfer is still ongoing. Accordingly, the Norwegian government has already made a decision. We are waiting. We are talking about two batteries," he said.

The day before, the Pentagon announced the allocation of a billion dollars worth of military aid to Ukraine. This package will include rockets to NASAMS.