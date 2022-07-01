The US announced new military aid to Ukraine worth $820 million. It will include NASAMS air defense systems

The United States announced a new $820 million military aid package.
This is stated in the message of the Pentagon.
In particular, the assistance will include 2 NASAMS air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, 150,000 artillery shells for Western howitzers, and 4 counter-battery radars.
On June 27, US President Joe Bidenʼs adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that the American side plans to transfer medium and long-range air defense systems to Ukraine. According to him, they will be included in the next package of military aid.
- On June 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the leaders of the "Great Seven" summit with a request to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, introduce additional sanctions against Russia and provide security guarantees. Zelensky also asked for assistance in the export of grain from Ukraine and help in the reconstruction of the country.