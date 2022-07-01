The US announced new military aid to Ukraine worth $820 million. It will include NASAMS air defense systems

The United States announced a new $820 million military aid package.

This is stated in the message of the Pentagon.

In particular, the assistance will include 2 NASAMS air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, 150,000 artillery shells for Western howitzers, and 4 counter-battery radars.

On June 27, US President Joe Bidenʼs adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that the American side plans to transfer medium and long-range air defense systems to Ukraine. According to him, they will be included in the next package of military aid.