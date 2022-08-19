The Pentagon announced $775 million in military aid to Ukraine. What will it include?

The US Department of Defense announced a new $755 million aid package.

This was reported by Voice of America journalist Jeff Seldin after a meeting with a representative of the Pentagon.

The new package will include:

ammunition for HIMARS;

16 105 mm howitzers and 36,000 shells for them;

15 ScanEagle drones;

HARM anti-location missiles;

1,000 TOW heavy anti-tank missiles;

1,000 Javelin anti-tank systems;

mine-protected transport.

The Pentagon explained that ScanEagle drones "will enable the Armed Forces to target the entire complex of artillery capabilities." In addition, the Pentagon reported that the USA will hand over NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in two to three months.

The high-ranking official also said that the US is "studying the possibility" of transferring the latest weapons to Kyiv to break the course of hostilities in the east and south of Ukraine in favor of Ukraine.