The USA is preparing to transfer 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones to Ukraine. They can destroy heavy armored vehicles

The US Army is preparing to enter into a contract for the transfer of ten Switchblade 600 long-range kamikaze drones (barrage munitions) to Ukraine.

This is written by Defense News with reference to Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell.

"A research and development contract for 10 Switchblade 600 barrage munitions manufactured by AeroVironment is expected within the next 30 days," she said in the letter.

Switchblade 600 is currently at the prototype stage, so it is not known exactly when the Armed Forces will receive these drones.

The Armed Forces already use the smaller Switchblade 300 drones. The "older" Switchblade 600s have a powerful warhead, like the Javelin anti-tank complex. They are designed to destroy heavy armored vehicles at a distance of up to 40 km. Switchblade 600 can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes. Such drones attack the target at a speed of 185 km/h.