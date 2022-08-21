“Politico”: The US plans to provide Ukraine with “Excalibur” artillery shells

The United States of America plans to transfer high-precision artillery shells M982 Excalibur to Ukraine.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

"A person familiar with the discussion said the US plans to send Excalibur high-precision artillery munitions through the tranche in the future," the report said.

The newspaper explained that these munitions will not be part of the next tranche of $775 million in military aid. "The projectiles will become a new high-precision weapon for the Ukrainians, with the help of which they can hit Russian positions and command posts," writes Politico.

The M982 Excalibur is a high-precision 155 mm artillery projectile. Created by the joint efforts of various research units of the US Army and the Raytheon company. The projectile guidance system is inertial, which is combined with GPS. Thanks to the high accuracy of the projectiles, the latest versions can hit targets at a distance of up to 70 km, in particular targets in civilian buildings, when the use of traditional unguided artillery projectiles is impossible due to the high risk of collateral losses.