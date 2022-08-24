U.S. President Joe Biden announced new aid to Ukraine — almost $3 billion in weapons and equipment

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine — $2.98 billion. This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition, anti-missile unmanned aerial systems and radars so that it can continue to defend itself in the long term.

The White House published a corresponding statement on August 24.

“I know that this Independence Day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians, as thousands of people have been killed or injured, millions have been forced from their homes, and many more have been victims of Russian atrocities and attacks. But six months of merciless attacks only strengthened the pride of Ukrainians for themselves, for their country and for thirty-one years of their independence. Today and every day, we stand together with the Ukrainian people to declare that the darkness that drives the autocracy cannot be compared to the flame of freedom that illuminates the souls of free people," congratulated Joe Biden.