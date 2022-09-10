Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the International Monetary Fund is “lagging” in supporting Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund is currently "lagging" in supporting Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the 17th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) — "Ukraine: In defense of our common freedom".

"We have started discussions with international partners for next year. We have political promises from the States, the EU, and we also work with the IMF, but we have a passive attitude towards cooperation from them," Shmyhal said.

Thus, according to him, Ukraine currently works with the IMF almost every day, the fund showed itself as a "leader" in 2014, promptly reacted to the Russian invasion in March, "but now we have relative slippages in the IMFʼs support of a warring country." Cooperation with the EU and the USA is "constructive".

"It is very important to have the IMF on board and to have leadership and partnership from this organization," the prime minister added.

So, now the partners finance the Ukrainian budget by 40%, another third of it is financed by the internal reserve. The budget deficit is at the level of $3 billion every month. Shmyhal emphasized that it is important to maintain the wartime economy, because, in addition to spending on the army, there were expenses that did not exist in peacetime. For example, demining and payments to internally displaced people, who number 7 million.