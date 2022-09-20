The Armed Forces of Ukraine sank a barge with Russians, their weapons and equipment in the south

In the south of Ukraine, a barge loaded with weapons, equipment and personnel of the occupiers came under fire from Ukrainian troops.

This is reported in the Operational Command "South".

The Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes against the enemy and destroyed two Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 operational-tactical drones.

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the four areas of concentration of Russian reserves of troops and equipment in the Beryslavskyi, Henicheskyi, Kakhovskyi and Khersonskyi districts, along bridges and alternative crossings — pontoons and barges.

The confirmed losses of the Russians in the south are as follows: 90 Russian soldiers, three tanks, eight units of other armored vehicles, three howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S", four self-propelled 152 mm "Acacias", two self-propelled guns "Hyacinth-S", six "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and an enemy ammunition depot in Pravdyne.