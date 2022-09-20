The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Andryushchenko: The occupiers flew 135 children from Mariupol to Russia

The Russian occupiers took out 135 children by plane of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The flight was heading to Moscow. It is known precisely about one three-year-old girl from Mariupol on this plane.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.

He showed a video about it.

According to Andryushchenko, the children will be given Russian citizenship immediately and they want to settle them with Russian families in Astrakhan, Voronezh, Kursk, Moscow, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Omsk, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Chelyabinsk regions and in Moscow city.

Currently, the children are being held in a camp near Moscow. The process of abduction of Ukrainian children is accompanied by the childrenʼs ombudsman of Russia Lvova-Belova.