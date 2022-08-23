The occupiers illegally handed over a thousand children from Mariupol to Russian families

Russia continues to abduct children from the occupied territory of Ukraine and organize their illegal adoption.

This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"According only to the information of the Department for Family and Childhood Affairs of the city of Krasnodar, more than a thousand Ukrainian children from Mariupol captured by the Russian army were illegally handed over to outsiders in Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Altai Krai; more than 300 more children are currently kept in specialized institutions of the Krasnodar region," the department informs.