The occupiers illegally handed over a thousand children from Mariupol to Russian families

Russia continues to abduct children from the occupied territory of Ukraine and organize their illegal adoption.
This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
"According only to the information of the Department for Family and Childhood Affairs of the city of Krasnodar, more than a thousand Ukrainian children from Mariupol captured by the Russian army were illegally handed over to outsiders in Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Altai Krai; more than 300 more children are currently kept in specialized institutions of the Krasnodar region," the department informs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes that the Russian Federation grossly violates the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilians, as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Ministry called on the international community, in particular the UN, to condemn Russiaʼs crimes against children and to take measures to stop them.
"All Ukrainian children who were illegally moved to the territory of Russia must be returned to their parents or legal guardians," the statement reads.
- As of July 29, the National Information Bureau of Ukraine identified 5,600 children who were forcibly deported to Russia.