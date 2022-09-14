Germany handed Ukraine four more Gepard anti-aircraft guns

This week, Germany transferred four more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German government.

The country also sent 65 refrigerators for medical supplies to Ukraine.

The Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun is based on the chassis of the Leopard 1 tank and has two Oerlikon KDA automatic guns that can fire up to 1,100 rounds per minute. It is effective against air targets and even in battles with armored vehicles, since it has the appropriate ammunition. Gepard was created to protect ground troops from aviation. The Gepard radars allow you to detect targets at a distance of up to 15 kilometers, track them and destroy them effectively. At the same time, these anti-aircraft guns are able to distinguish between enemy and own aircraft, which allows you to avoid "friendly fire".