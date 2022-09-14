Taiwan is studying Ukraineʼs information campaign during the war with Russia and want to use it in case of an invasion of China

Taiwan is actively studying the information campaign conducted by Ukraine during the war with Russia to inform the world about whatʼs going on in time. Such a strategy is planned to be used there in case of an invasion by China.
Reuters writes about it.
One of the most important factors is the need for stable access to the Internet, so that the whole world can follow the war in real time.
"We are studying the experience of Russiaʼs invasion in Ukraine in February. We found that the whole world can know whatʼs happening there in real time," the head of Taiwanʼs new Ministry of Digital Affairs Audrey Tan noted.
She stated that Ukraine was able to effectively deliver its messages to the world community, therefore maintaining high-quality communications and the Internet is key during the war.
In this regard, Taiwan wants to test satellites for uninterrupted internet on the island in the next two years. The cost of the tests will be $18 million. Several Taiwanese companies are also in talks with international satellite service providers.
One more important factor is humor and work in social networks. In Taiwan, this strategy is called "humor over rumor".
"As we can see with the example of Ukraine, there are also people who use various comedic ideas and, of course, Internet memes to spread messages that bring people together," she emphasized.
- On August 3, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for an official one-day visit. She became the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. In protest, China imposed sanctions on Pelosi and began four days of military exercises surrounding Taiwan. After these exercises, he announced new ones and declared that they would be "regular" from now on. Taiwan stated the latest exercises amounted to a "rehearsal for taking over the island".
- On August 9, China announced the continuation of military exercises around Taiwan, during which operations on "joint defense and joint blockade of the island" will be practiced. At the same time, the Taiwanese army began artillery exercises in preparation for the islandʼs defense against a possible Chinese attack.
- The day before, the Chinese government published the "White Book", which it issues every two years. It outlines the countryʼs defense strategy. In a separate bulletin entitled "Taiwan Question and Chinaʼs Unification in a New Era," the Chinese authorities promote the thesis of the inevitability of "complete reunification of the motherland." Beijing emphasizes that it is "ready to create a wide space for peaceful reunification", but does not rule out a forceful scenario of capturing the island, noting that "non-peaceful means will be used as a last resort in a situation where there is no choice."
- On August 11, Taiwanʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it does not agree with the "one country, two systems" model proposed by China.
- On August 4, Japan protested to China that several missiles fired by its military during exercises near Taiwan fell near Japanese shores. Media reports that Japan is considering the possibility of deploying a thousand long-range cruise missiles to strengthen its potential to counter China.