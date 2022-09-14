Taiwan is studying Ukraineʼs information campaign during the war with Russia and want to use it in case of an invasion of China

Taiwan is actively studying the information campaign conducted by Ukraine during the war with Russia to inform the world about whatʼs going on in time. Such a strategy is planned to be used there in case of an invasion by China.

Reuters writes about it.

One of the most important factors is the need for stable access to the Internet, so that the whole world can follow the war in real time.

"We are studying the experience of Russiaʼs invasion in Ukraine in February. We found that the whole world can know whatʼs happening there in real time," the head of Taiwanʼs new Ministry of Digital Affairs Audrey Tan noted.

She stated that Ukraine was able to effectively deliver its messages to the world community, therefore maintaining high-quality communications and the Internet is key during the war.

In this regard, Taiwan wants to test satellites for uninterrupted internet on the island in the next two years. The cost of the tests will be $18 million. Several Taiwanese companies are also in talks with international satellite service providers.

One more important factor is humor and work in social networks. In Taiwan, this strategy is called "humor over rumor".

"As we can see with the example of Ukraine, there are also people who use various comedic ideas and, of course, Internet memes to spread messages that bring people together," she emphasized.