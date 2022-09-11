General Staff: The occupiers plan to mobilize in the occupied territories

Due to significant losses, the occupiers plan to carry out forced mobilization in the occupied territories.
This is stated in the summary of the General Staff.
Now men are forbidden to leave the occupied settlements. In addition, in response to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are strengthening the administrative and police regime in the captured territories of Kharkiv and Kherson regions. They prohibit entry and exit from populated areas, introduce a curfew.
In Kherson, the invaders ransacked the residential premises of the Skhidniy micro-district, from which the Antoniv bridge is visible. The Russian military warned local residents of Kakhovka and Kozatsky about opening fire on them if they approach the crossing.
- In the last few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively advancing in the Kharkiv Region. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 30 settlements, including Kupyansk and Balaklia. In the Kherson region, the armed forces advanced several tens of kilometers.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.
- Yesterday, soldiers of the 113th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense liberated the villages of Vasylenkove and Artemivka of the Kharkiv region.