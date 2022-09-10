The State Bureau of Investigations detained the head of the occupying “police” of Balaklia, who was recently dismissed

During the sweep in the liberated Balaklia of the Kharkiv region, the State Bureau of Investigation identified a man who headed the "police station" of the occupation authorities in the city.

The SBI reported this on September 10.

Previously, the detainee was one of the leaders of the Balaklia police, and when the Russians came, he voluntarily volunteered to cooperate with them — for this he received the position of "head of the station". After the Armed Forces of Ukraine kicked out the Russians from the city, the man decided to flee to the "LPR", but he was detained in the city of Kupyansk.