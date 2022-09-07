The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted that the Ukrainian military attacked the Saky airfield in Crimea

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi admitted that the explosions at the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea occurred after a strike by the Ukrainian military. Then the Russians lost up to 10 combat aircraft.

He wrote about this in an article on Ukrinform.

Zaluzhnyi, in a joint article with general and first deputy of the Radaʼs Defense Committee Mykhailo Zabrodsky, notes that the real "center of gravity of the war" lies in the so-called "remoteness" of the Russians from the war. That is, the army of the Russian Federation is able to strike all over the territory of Ukraine, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine only have weapons with a range of up to 100 kilometers. Thus, Russia itself does not feel the consequences of hostilities and does not suffer strikes on its territory.

"A convincing example of the correctness of this approach in the current year is the successful efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to physically transfer hostilities to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. We are talking about a series of successful missile attacks on the enemyʼs Crimean air bases, primarily on the Sak airfield," he writes.

A footnote to the article states that the airfield suffered a "combined strike" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.