The IAEA delegation went to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) went to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This was announced on Twitter by the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.
"We must protect the safety of the largest nuclear facility in Ukraine and Europe. I am proud to lead this mission that will arrive at the ZANE this week," Grossi wrote.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — "Dniprovska". "Energoatom" reported that this happened due to fires at the Zaporizhzhia TPP ash pits as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite.