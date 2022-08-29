News

The IAEA delegation went to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Oleg Panfilovych
The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) went to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

"We must protect the safety of the largest nuclear facility in Ukraine and Europe. I am proud to lead this mission that will arrive at the ZANE this week," Grossi wrote.