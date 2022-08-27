The IAEA formed a mission to inspect the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) formed the composition of the mission, which is to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week.

The New York Times writes about it.

The team included the head of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, and 13 more experts from mostly neutral countries.

Neither the USA, nor Great Britain, nor other countries that provide decisive military support to Ukraine will be represented in this mission.

The Ministry of Energy announced that the visit of the IAEA mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will take place next week. At the same time, the Agency itself wants to be at the station all the time.