The IAEA formed a mission to inspect the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) formed the composition of the mission, which is to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week.
The New York Times writes about it.
The team included the head of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, and 13 more experts from mostly neutral countries.
Neither the USA, nor Great Britain, nor other countries that provide decisive military support to Ukraine will be represented in this mission.
The Ministry of Energy announced that the visit of the IAEA mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will take place next week. At the same time, the Agency itself wants to be at the station all the time.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — Dniprovska. Energoatom reported that this happened due to fires at the Zaporizhzhia TPP ash pits as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite.