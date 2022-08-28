The head of the German Foreign Ministry spoke out against the launch of “Nord Stream — 2”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, opposed the launch of the Russian Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, emphasizing the energy crisis that arose against the background of the stoppage of gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream-1.
In an interview with Bild, she stated that Russia is using gas pipelines as a weapon in a hybrid war.
"If Putin doesnʼt pass the gas using Nord Stream-1, why should he do it via Nord Stream-2?" "Insufficient amount of gas is coming through Nord Stream 1, not because the pipeline is broken, but because Putin does not want it," the minister said.
Baerbock also said that Russiaʼs cheap gas was a "self-deception".
“We may not have paid a lot of money for him, but we paid for him with our security and independence. And Ukrainians have already paid for it with thousands of their lives," she said.
- Since June 16, Gazprom has reduced supplies of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40% of the nominal capacity, explaining this by the fact that Canada, due to sanctions, did not return the turbine needed for the gas pipeline. Canada made an exception to sanctions against Russia, repaired the turbine and sent it to Germany, but Russia has not yet picked it up. Against this background, Russiaʼs Gazprom has once again reduced Nord Stream gas supplies to 20% of the pipeʼs capacity.
- On August 19, Gazprom announced the suspension of gas pumping to the EU through Nord Stream until August 31, referring to the repair of the only working turbine. This caused a significant increase in gas prices in the EU.
- On August 19, Bundestag Deputy Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki advocated the opening of Nord Stream 2 to fill gas storage facilities for the winter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called it "drug addiction."
- The President of Poland called on Germany to dismantle Nord Stream 2.