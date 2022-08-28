The head of the German Foreign Ministry spoke out against the launch of “Nord Stream — 2”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, opposed the launch of the Russian Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, emphasizing the energy crisis that arose against the background of the stoppage of gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream-1.

In an interview with Bild, she stated that Russia is using gas pipelines as a weapon in a hybrid war.

"If Putin doesnʼt pass the gas using Nord Stream-1, why should he do it via Nord Stream-2?" "Insufficient amount of gas is coming through Nord Stream 1, not because the pipeline is broken, but because Putin does not want it," the minister said.

Baerbock also said that Russiaʼs cheap gas was a "self-deception".

“We may not have paid a lot of money for him, but we paid for him with our security and independence. And Ukrainians have already paid for it with thousands of their lives," she said.