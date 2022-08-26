Gas prices in Europe reached $3,500 per thousand cubic meters

The price of gas on stock exchanges in Europe has already crossed the mark of $3,500 per thousand cubic meters.

This is reported by Economic Truth.

The price of gas contracts for September delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose during trading to €341 per 1 MWh (approximately $3,540 per thousand cubic meters). Prices rose against the background of Gazpromʼs announcement of a complete shutdown of Nord Stream supplies from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance.