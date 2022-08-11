NASA: Antarctic ice shelves are collapsing twice as fast as expected

Antarcticaʼs ice shelves are shedding ice twice as fast as expected. Nature does not have time to restore it.

The research was conducted by researchers from NASAʼs Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The analysis found that thinning and chipping ice has reduced the mass of Antarcticaʼs ice shelves by 12 trillion tons since 1997, double the previous estimate.

According to scientist, Chad Green, lead author of the study, the net loss of the continentʼs ice sheet due to ice breakup alone over the last quarter of a century is nearly 37 000 square kilometers — an area almost the size of Switzerland.

"Antarctica is collapsing at the edges," Green stated. As the ice shelves deplete and weaken, the continentʼs massive glaciers tend to increase the rate of global sea-level rise.

Measured losses from ice breakup are so far outpacing the ice shelfʼs natural replenishment that researchers say itʼs unlikely Antarctica will return to 2000 glacier levels by the end of this century.