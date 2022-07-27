Gas supplies to the EU via Nord Stream have been reduced to 20% of the pipeʼs capacity

This morning, the supply of gas through the Russian pipeline "North Stream" was reduced to 20% of the pipeʼs capacity, Kremlin media reports.

Against this background, the price of gas in Europe increased by 12% and already exceeds $2 350 per thousand cubic meters.

On July 25, “Gazprom” announced a reduction in gas supplies to Europe allegedly due to technical reasons — the removal of another turbine for repair. The European Union then declared that thisdecision was politically motivated and had no technical grounds.