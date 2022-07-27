Gas supplies to the EU via Nord Stream have been reduced to 20% of the pipeʼs capacity

This morning, the supply of gas through the Russian pipeline "North Stream" was reduced to 20% of the pipeʼs capacity, Kremlin media reports.
Against this background, the price of gas in Europe increased by 12% and already exceeds $2 350 per thousand cubic meters.
On July 25, “Gazprom” announced a reduction in gas supplies to Europe allegedly due to technical reasons — the removal of another turbine for repair. The European Union then declared that thisdecision was politically motivated and had no technical grounds.
- Since June 16, “Gazprom” has reduced supplies of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40% of the nominal capacity, explaining this by the fact that Canada, due to sanctions, did not return the turbine needed for the gas pipeline. On July 17, she was handed over to Germany for return to Russia, but she still hasnʼt reached the Russian Federation.
- On July 21, the Russian Federation resumed gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline at low capacities.
- And on July 25, “Gazprom” decided to stop the operation of another turbine of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, reducing the gas supply to 20% of the pipelineʼs capacity.
- Last week, the European Commission proposed an emergency plan that requires each country to reduce gas consumption by 15% between August and March in the event of further cuts in fuel supplies. The EU approved this plan on July 26.