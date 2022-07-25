Gazprom has decided to stop the operation of another Nord Stream turbine

Gazprom has decided to stop the operation of another Siemens turbine at the Portova station of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The company announced this on July 25.
The turbine was stopped "in connection with the expiration of the maintenance period before the overhaul." Thus, the supply of Russian gas through the pipeline will be reduced to 20% of the pipelineʼs capacity (up to 33 million cubic meters).
Last week, Putin explained that around July 26, one of the two turbines that continue to work should also go for routine maintenance, meaning that without the turbine from Canada, only one unit will work.
- The Siemens Nord Stream gas turbine was under repair in Canada, but due to sanctions, it was not supposed to return the turbine. However, Canada decided to make an exception to the sanctions and return the turbine. After repair, Canada sent the turbine to Russia, but it got stuck in Germany on the way because the Russian Federation did not provide the documents necessary to import the turbine to Russia. "Gazprom" stated that the company did not receive official documents from the German Siemens that allowed the turbine to be returned to Russia under the conditions of Canadian and EU sanctions.
- In June, Moscow cut Nord Streamʼs capacity by 60%, citing a delay in returning the turbine. On July 21, the Russian Federation resumed gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline at low capacities.