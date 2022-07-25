Gazprom has decided to stop the operation of another Nord Stream turbine

Gazprom has decided to stop the operation of another Siemens turbine at the Portova station of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The company announced this on July 25.

The turbine was stopped "in connection with the expiration of the maintenance period before the overhaul." Thus, the supply of Russian gas through the pipeline will be reduced to 20% of the pipelineʼs capacity (up to 33 million cubic meters).

Last week, Putin explained that around July 26, one of the two turbines that continue to work should also go for routine maintenance, meaning that without the turbine from Canada, only one unit will work.