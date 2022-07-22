Reuters: Nord Stream turbine stuck in Germany because of Russia — “Gazprom” claims its absence has led to less gas being pumped

A Siemens turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the absence of which, according to Moscow, has led to less gas being pumped into Europe, is stuck in Germany because the Russian side did not give permission for its transportation.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

After repair, Canada sent the turbine to Russia, but it remained in Germany by the way, because the Russian Federation did not provide the documents necessary to import the turbine to Russia. Germany has no data on the direction of transportation — where exactly the turbine should be delivered and through which customs post.

German company Siemens said it would like to return the turbine, but cannot control the entire process. Reuters sources said it could take days or even weeks for the turbine to return, so Berlin will have low gas supplies for some time.