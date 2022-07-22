Reuters: Nord Stream turbine stuck in Germany because of Russia — “Gazprom” claims its absence has led to less gas being pumped

A Siemens turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the absence of which, according to Moscow, has led to less gas being pumped into Europe, is stuck in Germany because the Russian side did not give permission for its transportation.
This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources.
After repair, Canada sent the turbine to Russia, but it remained in Germany by the way, because the Russian Federation did not provide the documents necessary to import the turbine to Russia. Germany has no data on the direction of transportation — where exactly the turbine should be delivered and through which customs post.
German company Siemens said it would like to return the turbine, but cannot control the entire process. Reuters sources said it could take days or even weeks for the turbine to return, so Berlin will have low gas supplies for some time.
- Moscow cut Nord Stream capacity by 60% last month, citing a delay in returning a turbine operated by Germanyʼs Siemens. The turbine arrived in Germany on July 17. From July 11 to 21, gas supplies through this pipeline were completely stopped.
- In turn, Gazprom stated on July 20 that the company did not receive official documents from Siemens that would allow the turbine to be returned to Russia under the conditions of Canadian and EU sanctions.
- On July 21, the Russian Federation resumed gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline at low capacities.