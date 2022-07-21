Russia resumed gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline

The spokesperson of the subsidiary of the Russian “Gazprom” Nord Stream AG, announced the first arrivals of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream after the repair of the gas pipeline.

Spiegel writes about it.

The operator company also reported that the volume of gas supply was declared at approximately the same level as before the repair, that is, about 67 million cubic meters per day. This corresponds to approximately 40% of maximum power utilization.

However, declared volumes may also change during the day with appropriate prior notice.