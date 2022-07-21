Russia resumed gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline

The spokesperson of the subsidiary of the Russian “Gazprom” Nord Stream AG, announced the first arrivals of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream after the repair of the gas pipeline.
Spiegel writes about it.
The operator company also reported that the volume of gas supply was declared at approximately the same level as before the repair, that is, about 67 million cubic meters per day. This corresponds to approximately 40% of maximum power utilization.
However, declared volumes may also change during the day with appropriate prior notice.
- On July 10, Canadaʼs Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that his country would make an exception to the sanctions introduced against Russia and return a turbine to Germany, which is needed to service the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
- Serhiy Makogon, general director of the "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC, said that Canada has succumbed to pressure, and Russia will continue to blackmail the EU. The Ukrainian side emphasizes that the Russian Federation can continue the uninterrupted supply of gas to the EU, even if for some reason transportation via the Nord Stream is impossible. In particular, Russia can use the transit capacity through Ukraine that it has already paid for. However, the Russians are deliberately cutting supplies in order to blackmail the EU and force certain exemptions from sanctions.
- Since June 16, “Gazprom” has reduced supplies of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40% of the nominal capacity, explaining this by the fact that Canada, due to sanctions, did not return the turbine needed for the gas pipeline. On July 17, she was handed over to Germany for return to Russia. From July 11 to 21, gas supplies through this pipeline were completely stopped.