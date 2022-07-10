Canada will make an exception to the sanctions against Russia and return the turbine for the “Nord Stream”. Ukraine is against it.

Canada will make an exception to the sanctions introduced against Russia and return a turbine to Germany, which is necessary for the maintenance of the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline.

This was stated by Canadaʼs Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Deutsche Welle reports.

It is currently undergoing maintenance at a Canadian facility owned by the German company Siemens. "Canada will grant Siemens Canada a time-limited, revocable permit to return a refurbished “Nord Stream” turbine to Germany to support Europeʼs ability to obtain reliable and affordable energy while the EU continues to transition away from Russian oil and gas," noted Wilkinson.

He added that without the necessary supplies of natural gas, Germanyʼs economy would experience significant difficulties, and Germans themselves would be at risk of "not being able to heat their homes when winter comes."

Whatʼs going on?

German and Canadian mass media wrote that the German government officially asked Canada to give a gas turbine to Russia for the repair of the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline. The motive of the Germans is that the Russian Federation does not reduce gas supplies to Europe.

At the same time, Ukraine opposes the creation of such a precedent for an exception to the sanctions imposed on Russia. They emphasize that the Russian Federation has all the necessary capacities to continue exporting gas to Europe in full, in particular through Ukrainian territory. However, the Russians are deliberately cutting supplies in order to blackmail the EU and force certain exemptions from sanctions.