Canada stated that it has not yet decided to transfer the gas turbine to the Russian Federation in defiance of sanctions. Germany is asking for it, Ukraine is against it

In Canada, they said that they have not yet made a final decision about the Russian gas turbine, which was there for repairs. Germany is asking to hand it over to the Russian Federation, although this is prohibited by sanctions.

This was stated by the Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, CBC writes.

According to him, Canada has not yet made a decision, "but we are, of course, talking with our friends — Ukraine and Germany."

Siemens Energy Canada said it was the first to hear of such a request from Germany. They noted that the company complies with the sanctions regime.

The company also explained that simply delivering the turbine to Germany would not be enough to circumvent the sanctions. The company wants to receive an official exemption from sanctions for the transfer of the turbine.

Whatʼs going on?

German and Canadian mass media wrote that the German government officially asked Canada to give a gas turbine to Russia for the repair of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The motive of the Germans is that the Russian Federation does not reduce gas supplies to Europe.

At the same time, Ukraine opposes the creation of such a precedent for an exception to the sanctions imposed on Russia. They emphasize that the Russian Federation has all the necessary capacities to continue exporting gas to Europe in full, in particular through Ukrainian territory. However, the Russians are deliberately cutting supplies in order to blackmail the EU and force certain exemptions from sanctions.