EU sees political deal on forced cuts in Russian gas fight

The European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, called “Gazprom”ʼs latest decision to cut gas supplies politically motivated. According to her, it has no technical basis.

Simson stated this at a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels, reports "European Truth” (“Yevropeiska Pravda”).

"We know that there are no technical reasons for this. This is a politically motivated move, and we should be ready for it. And thatʼs why preemptively reducing our gas demand is a wise strategy," Simson explained.

She added that “Gazprom”ʼs actions force the EU to prepare to stop supplies from Russia at any moment.