Bloomberg: EU plans to voluntarily reduce gas consumption by 15% due to problems with supplies from Russia

The European Union plans to ask member states to cut gas use by 15% from next month amid concerns that Russia may cut off supplies. This will be one of the steps of the EUʼs general plan to reduce the consequences of a possible gas supply cutoff by Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

The plan was called "Save gas for a safe winter." The European Commission plans to recommend steps that include cuts in heating and air conditioning services, as well as certain market-based measures. The plan will be announced on Wednesday.

According to the European Commission, in the event of a gas cut, Europe may lose up to 1.5% of GDP in winter. The EUʼs biggest challenge this winter is ensuring a sufficient supply of gas for fuel-burning stoves and power generators.

At the same time, a large group of countries opposes mandatory cuts. They stress that national governments already have contingency plans and will reduce demand regardless of whether the EU obliges them to do so.