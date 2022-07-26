EU countries agreed on an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption

EU countries have agreed on an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption by 15%. The plan should be approved today at a meeting of energy ministers of the EU countries in Brussels.
DW writes about it.
The purpose of the plan is to reduce the risks that may arise as a result of the complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia. According to media reports, the plan envisages reducing gas consumption in the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 and sets targets for saving gas consumption with high barriers. In addition, the plan provides for the possibility of declaring an alarm in the event of a large-scale shortage of gas supplies.
- Last week, the European Commission proposed an emergency plan that requires each country to reduce gas consumption by 15% from August to March, in case of further reductions in fuel supplies.
- Since June 16, “Gazprom” has reduced supplies of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to 40% of the nominal capacity, explaining this by the fact that Canada, due to sanctions, did not return the turbine needed for the gas pipeline. On July 17, she was handed over to Germany for return to Russia, but she still hasnʼt reached the Russian Federation.
- On July 21, the Russian Federation resumed gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline at low capacities.
- And on July 25, “Gazprom” decided to stop the operation of another turbine of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, reducing the supply of gas to 20% of the pipelineʼs capacity.