EU countries agreed on an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption

EU countries have agreed on an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption by 15%. The plan should be approved today at a meeting of energy ministers of the EU countries in Brussels.

DW writes about it.

The purpose of the plan is to reduce the risks that may arise as a result of the complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia. According to media reports, the plan envisages reducing gas consumption in the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 and sets targets for saving gas consumption with high barriers. In addition, the plan provides for the possibility of declaring an alarm in the event of a large-scale shortage of gas supplies.