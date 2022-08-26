Lithuania will purchase 27 “Warmate” kamikaze drones for Ukraine. Another 10 drones will be donated by the Polish manufacturer

Lithuania will buy 37 Warmate kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian army from Poland.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas wrote about this on Twitter.

Lithuanian journalist Andryus Tapinas clarified that Lithuanians will pay for 27 drones — 10 drones will be provided by the manufacturing company WB Group for free.

Warmate drones weigh about 5.7 kilograms. They have a range of up to 30 kilometers and a speed of 150 km/h, and can carry explosives.