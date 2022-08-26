Lithuania will purchase 27 “Warmate” kamikaze drones for Ukraine. Another 10 drones will be donated by the Polish manufacturer

Lithuania will buy 37 Warmate kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian army from Poland.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas wrote about this on Twitter.
Lithuanian journalist Andryus Tapinas clarified that Lithuanians will pay for 27 drones — 10 drones will be provided by the manufacturing company WB Group for free.
Warmate drones weigh about 5.7 kilograms. They have a range of up to 30 kilometers and a speed of 150 km/h, and can carry explosives.
- The Legion of Boom campaign was launched before the Independence Day of Ukraine. According to Tapinas, Lithuanians donated €1.545 million to the Armed Forces.
- Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas initiated the collection of €5 million for Bayraktar for the Ukrainian army on live air. In three days, the Lithuanians collected €5,915,207. Then the drone manufacturer Baykar decided to give the drone to the ZSU for free. On July 6, about ten thousand Lithuanians came to escort this combat drone to Ukraine. On July 8, the drone arrived as intended.
- In July, the Lithuanians bought 110 anti-drone guns and 80 radars for the Ukrainian army. The total cost of this equipment is €1,095,000.