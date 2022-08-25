Bloomberg: IAEA mission wants to visit Zaporizhzhia NPP by September 5, its members will have more powers than usual

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to negotiate and visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by September 5. Members of the mission will include security experts who are not normally involved in such visits.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

According to the publication, the members of the mission will have wider powers than usual. Both nuclear specialists and safety and security specialists are planning to come to the station.

Initially, the IAEA planned to visit the nuclear power plant only to make sure that the stockpiles of enriched uranium did not disappear from the plant during the war. However, the appearance of security specialists among the members of the mission may indicate that the IAEA plans to also analyze the consequences of the shelling of the ZNPP, which can be used to identify the perpetrators of the shelling.

On Wednesday, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi spoke with representatives of Rosatom — they were to discuss the details of the mission. It will go through the territory controlled by Ukraine, and then it will approach the ZNPP and Energodar. Most likely, IAEA members will get there via the Dnipro River.