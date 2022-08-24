Overview of events on August 24: Boris Johnson came to Ukraine, Biden announced a new aid package, a collaborator was blown up in the Zaporizhzhia region

Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia around four oʼclock in the morning. It is known about six multi-apartment buildings in which windows were blown out and window frames were destroyed. There are no casualties. In Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, there are four "arrivals" in terms of infrastructure. There are no dead or injured. And over Cherkasy, the Air Defense Forces shot down a Russian missile. The occupiers shelled the village of Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district with cluster munitions — private houses and infrastructure were damaged. Two civilians were injured. Around 3:00 p.m., a Russian rocket hit a private house in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sinelnykove District. Two children were under the rubble, they were rescued.

The Ukrainian military in the south destroyed 13 Russian soldiers in one day. They also hit the occupiersʼ ammunition depot in Novovoskresenske.

The occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region announced that the car of collaborator Ivan Sushka was blown up. He died.

The Ministry of Defense refuted a fake with the "answer" of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny about the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — allegedly 76,640. Among other things, the "document" contains a lot of grammatical errors.

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine — $2.98 billion. This will enable the acquisition of air defense systems, artillery systems, and ammunition, anti-missile unmanned aerial systems, and radars, so that Ukraine can defend itself in the long term.

Turkish partners from the Baykar company gave Ukraine a gift for Independence Day and "stitched" "Bayraktars" into an embroidered shirt. These are the same "peopleʼs Bayraktars" for which the Serhiy Prytula Foundation raised funds, and the company decided to donate them. They are being prepared for shipment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Kyiv on the occasion of the anniversary of Ukrainian independence. He held a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky awarded the British Prime Minister with the Order of Freedom. This is the highest award that a foreigner can receive in Ukraine. In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Juan Cravinho came to Ukraine, he met with Zelensky and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.