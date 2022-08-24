The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 occupiers and a Russian ammunition depot in the south

The Ukrainian military destroyed 13 Russian soldiers over the pas day in the south. They also hit the occupiersʼ ammunition warehouse in Novovoskresenske.

The Operational Command "South" writes about this.

"Our 3 helicopter strikes against the accumulation of enemy manpower, weapons and equipment in Novovoznesenske, Arkhanhelske and Pravdyno together with the work of rocket and artillery units resulted in the reduction of the enemy army by 13 riflemen, a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S" and 3 units of automotive equipment. The ammunition warehouse has already been traditionally destroyed. This time in Novovoskresenske," the message reads.

It was noted there that the Russians carried out airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ten times during the day, but there were no losses.

Meanwhile, there are Russian ships in the Black Sea, which are armed with a total of 28 cruise missiles.