Stories

The war. The Ukrainian army destroyed the occupiersʼ infrastructure near Kherson, Russians fire at the Zaporizhzhia TPP to raise clouds of radioactive dust, Slovakia will hand over 30 APCs to Ukraine. Day 182: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The war. The Ukrainian army destroyed the occupiersʼ infrastructure near Kherson, Russians fire at the Zaporizhzhia TPP to raise clouds of radioactive dust, Slovakia will hand over 30 APCs to Ukraine. Day 182: live coverage

The ceremony of raising the Ukrainian flag on Flag Day of Ukraine in Odesa, August 23, 2022.

The one hundred and eighty-second day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. And here is what happened on August 23.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: itʼs a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon, [email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.