Despite the threat of Russian strikes, American diplomats will remain in Kyiv

The US State Department is not planning any changes in the presence of American diplomats in Kyiv and in Ukraine in general, despite the threat of Russian missile strikes in the coming days.
This is reported by CNN with reference to the statement of the representative of the State Department.
According to it, the American side has taken additional measures to protect the diplomatic mission. Diplomats are not going to leave Kyiv. At the same time, he called on US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, using land transport.
- Ukrainian intelligence, officials, Western mass media, monitoring groups, and the US embassy reported on the threat of missile attacks on Ukraineʼs Independence Day and the following days.
- In Kyiv, in the period from August 22 to 25, it was forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people. Similar measures were also introduced in other cities of Ukraine.
- On August 23, President Zelensky warned Ukrainians about possible "disgusting Russian provocations and brutal attacks" on August 24. He will promise a "strong response" if the Russians increase shelling on Independence Day.