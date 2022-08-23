Despite the threat of Russian strikes, American diplomats will remain in Kyiv

The US State Department is not planning any changes in the presence of American diplomats in Kyiv and in Ukraine in general, despite the threat of Russian missile strikes in the coming days.

This is reported by CNN with reference to the statement of the representative of the State Department.

According to it, the American side has taken additional measures to protect the diplomatic mission. Diplomats are not going to leave Kyiv. At the same time, he called on US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, using land transport.