The USA has information that Russia will increase its missile strikes on Ukraine in the coming days and is asking its citizens to leave

The US State Department has warned that it has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to strike civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days.
The statement was made public by the American Embassy in Kyiv on August 23.
"Russian strikes on Ukraine pose a constant threat to the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine now, using private available ground transportation options if safe to do so. [...] The security situation throughout Ukraine is extremely unstable, and conditions can deteriorate without warning. US citizens should be vigilant," the State Department added.
The previous similar warning from the US embassy was issued on July 14, after the attack on Vinnytsia. At that time, the embassy urged citizens to avoid large gatherings of people, mass events and to leave the country immediately.
- In Kyiv, in the period from August 22 to 25, it was forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people. Such a decision is a timely response to Russian missile attacks on decision-making centers, infrastructure and defense industry facilities during the celebration of the Day of the National Flag and the Independence Day.
- The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevhen Yenin, said on August 19 that Russia is not preparing for an assault or offensive on Ukraineʼs Independence Day, but missile attacks (as always) are possible.