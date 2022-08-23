The USA has information that Russia will increase its missile strikes on Ukraine in the coming days and is asking its citizens to leave

The US State Department has warned that it has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to strike civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days.

The statement was made public by the American Embassy in Kyiv on August 23.

"Russian strikes on Ukraine pose a constant threat to the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine now, using private available ground transportation options if safe to do so. [...] The security situation throughout Ukraine is extremely unstable, and conditions can deteriorate without warning. US citizens should be vigilant," the State Department added.

The previous similar warning from the US embassy was issued on July 14, after the attack on Vinnytsia. At that time, the embassy urged citizens to avoid large gatherings of people, mass events and to leave the country immediately.