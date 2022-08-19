There will be no attack on the capital, but missile attacks are possible. The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the possibility of provocations on the Independence Day

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevhen Yenin, said on the air of the telethon that Russia is not preparing for an assault or offensive on the Independence Day of Ukraine.

However, he called on Ukrainians to be cautious, because the occupiers can implement other "surprises" due to their "specific love" for symbolic dates.

"No storming of the capital or Russian offensive is foreseen for this day. At the same time, the Russians have missiles, aerial bombs, and other, so to speak, surprises prepared for the civilian population of Ukraine. That is why these days it is especially necessary to listen to the advice that we give, that the military administrations give," said Yenin.