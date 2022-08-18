Russia reported on the deployment of “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles near the borders of Poland and Lithuania

Russiaʼs Ministry of Defense reported that it has deployed an aviation group with hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal" in the Kaliningrad oblast, which borders Poland and Lithuania.

The agency showed the landing of three MiG-31 long-range fighters at the Chkalovsk air base, but the video does not show that the fighters were carrying any missiles.

According to the statement of the military department of the aggressor country, the MiG-31s arrived at the airbase as part of "additional strategic deterrence measures" and "will be put on round-the-clock combat duty" together with the specified missiles.