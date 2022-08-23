Zelensky promised a “strong response” if the Russians increase shelling on the Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelensky promised the Russian army a "powerful response" if it increases shelling on August 23-24. He noted that the threat exists — but it has existed constantly since the beginning of the invasion.
Zelensky stated this at a joint meeting with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, with the media, writes Ukrinform.
"What will Ukraine do if they attack Kyiv? The same as now. For me, as for the president, I am sure, as for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas are all the same. All our Ukrainians live there. In Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. The answer will be the same in these cities. They will beat us — they will receive a response, a powerful response. I want to say that every day, I think you see it in the information space, every day this answer will increase. It will get stronger and stronger," he explained.
According to him, Ukraine currently has certain intelligence information, and Ukrainian intelligence works together with Western partners. He emphasized that the threat of strikes from Russia is constant.
“Can they increase those hits? Yes, they can do it on the 23rd-24th. This is all the information I have. I donʼt have any other information," Zelensky noted.
- In Kyiv, in the period from August 22 to 25, it was forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people. Such a decision is a timely response to Russian missile attacks on decision-making centers, infrastructure and defense industry facilities during the celebration of the Day of the National Flag and the Independence Day.
- The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevheniy Yenin, said on August 19 that Russia is not preparing for an assault or offensive on Ukraineʼs Independence Day, but missile attacks (as always) are possible.
- The US State Department has warned that it has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to strike civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days.