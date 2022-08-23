Zelensky promised a “strong response” if the Russians increase shelling on the Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelensky promised the Russian army a "powerful response" if it increases shelling on August 23-24. He noted that the threat exists — but it has existed constantly since the beginning of the invasion.

Zelensky stated this at a joint meeting with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, with the media, writes Ukrinform.

"What will Ukraine do if they attack Kyiv? The same as now. For me, as for the president, I am sure, as for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas are all the same. All our Ukrainians live there. In Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. The answer will be the same in these cities. They will beat us — they will receive a response, a powerful response. I want to say that every day, I think you see it in the information space, every day this answer will increase. It will get stronger and stronger," he explained.

According to him, Ukraine currently has certain intelligence information, and Ukrainian intelligence works together with Western partners. He emphasized that the threat of strikes from Russia is constant.

“Can they increase those hits? Yes, they can do it on the 23rd-24th. This is all the information I have. I donʼt have any other information," Zelensky noted.