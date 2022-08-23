Reuters: Russia is preparing for a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

U.S. Intelligence believes that Russia is preparing for missile strikes on civilian infrastructure and state facilities in Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to an American official.

"We have information that Russia is intensifying its efforts to strike the civilian infrastructure and state facilities of Ukraine in the coming days. Given Russiaʼs track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the official noted.

According to him, such information is based on American Intelligence data, which was downgraded in the class of secrecy.