Reuters: Russia is preparing for a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

U.S. Intelligence believes that Russia is preparing for missile strikes on civilian infrastructure and state facilities in Ukraine.
This is reported by Reuters with reference to an American official.
"We have information that Russia is intensifying its efforts to strike the civilian infrastructure and state facilities of Ukraine in the coming days. Given Russiaʼs track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the official noted.
According to him, such information is based on American Intelligence data, which was downgraded in the class of secrecy.
- We will remind, in the period from August 22 to 25, it was forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people. Such a decision is a timely response to Russian missile attacks on decision-making centers, infrastructure and defense industry facilities during the celebration of the Day of the National Flag and the Independence Day.
- A long curfew is also being introduced in the Kharkiv oblast — from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25. The Armed Forces of Ukraine recommend Ukrainians to be especially careful these days and not to ignore air alarms due to the threat of strikes from the Russian Federation.