”Comfort zone for everyone who respects Ukraine.” The Ministry of Infrastructure presented a plan for the reconstruction of Crimea

The Ministry of Infrastructure presented a plan for the reconstruction of Crimea after its deoccupation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"After the establishment of the Ukrainian military-civilian administration in Crimea, Ukraine will begin a large-scale reintegration program. It is not only about reconstruction, but also about the systematic development of the region, taking into account socio-cultural factors and the determining role of the tourism industry," said Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, the new infrastructure projects of the peninsula will be aimed at restructuring and increasing tourist flows from mainland Ukraine, as well as from partner countries. We are talking about the renewal of roads, electrification and modernization of the railway system, as well as the return of international airlines to Crimea.

Ukraine plans to return large-scale cargo flows to the ports of Crimea within the framework of the unified Ukrainian maritime transportation system and launch regular passenger flights and cruise routes.

"One of the most important tasks is to dismantle the remains of the illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait with minimal damage to the Crimean ecosystem. This will make it possible to completely unblock the ports of the Sea of Azov and demonstrate to the world what the supremacy of international law really means," said Kubrakov.

The minister emphasized that all reconstruction and development processes will be focused primarily on the tourism sector. At the same time, instead of promoting purely beach holidays, it is planned to revive cultural festivals and events, including those of the indigenous peoples of Crimea, to create a space for holding business forums, conferences, and large-scale concerts.

"One of the important projects is the construction of the largest concert venue in southern Ukraine in Crimea," Kubrakov emphasized.