AP: Tomorrow the USA will announce the allocation of $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will announce the allocation of $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine on Independence Day.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

As the agency writes with reference to American officials, they also want to time the announcement to the half-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The money will go towards the production of drones, weapons and other equipment that can be delivered in a year or two.

Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is aimed primarily at providing Ukraine with weapons in the medium and long term. Previous deliveries have focused on Ukraineʼs more urgent needs for weapons and ammunition.