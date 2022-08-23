AP: Tomorrow the USA will announce the allocation of $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will announce the allocation of $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine on Independence Day.
This is reported by the Associated Press.
As the agency writes with reference to American officials, they also want to time the announcement to the half-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The money will go towards the production of drones, weapons and other equipment that can be delivered in a year or two.
Unlike most previous packages, the new funding is aimed primarily at providing Ukraine with weapons in the medium and long term. Previous deliveries have focused on Ukraineʼs more urgent needs for weapons and ammunition.
- The US Army is preparing to enter into a contract for the transfer of ten Switchblade 600 long-range kamikaze drones (barrage munitions) to Ukraine.
- On August 19, the US Department of Defense announced a new $755 million aid package. It will have ammunition for HIMARS, 16 105 mm howitzers and 36 thousand shells for them, 15 ScanEagle drones, HARM anti-location missiles, a thousand TOW heavy anti-tank missiles and a thousand Javelin anti-tank systems.
- In addition, the Pentagon reported that the USA will hand over NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in two to three months.
- The publication Politico wrote that the USA plans to provide Ukraine with Excalibur artillery shells.