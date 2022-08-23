The former head of the Constitutional Court, Tupytsky, was declared wanted for one more criminal case

The Court announced that the former chairman and judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tupytsky, is wanted for one more criminal proceeding. He is accused of unauthorized interference in the work of the automated system of the State Treasury Service.
This is reported in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
The ex-head of the CC is accused of inciting unauthorized interference in the work of the automated system "Treasury Client — Treasury" and aiding such interference by the chief accountant of the Constitutional Court (parts 4, 5 of article 27, part 2 of article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to this article, Tupytsky faces up to 5 years in prison. He has already been remanded in custody.
- On January 19, 2021, Tupytsky was informed of suspicion of bribing a witness and giving knowingly false testimony, and on July 16, 2021, of unauthorized interference in the operation of an automated system, which led to falsification of information. He apparently did it repeatedly and was in a conspiracy.
- At the beginning of April 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation began to investigate the illegal flight abroad (to Vienna) of Tupytsky. Investigators believe that during the war, Tupytsky left the borders of Ukraine without passing border and customs control and without checking the documents that grant the right to travel abroad.
- On May 27, 2022, Oleksandr Tupytsky was declared internationally wanted.
- On July 29, the Podil District Court of Kyiv arrested in absentia the former chairman and judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Tupytskyi, in the case of bribery of a witness and provision of knowingly false testimony.