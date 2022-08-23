The former head of the Constitutional Court, Tupytsky, was declared wanted for one more criminal case

The Court announced that the former chairman and judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tupytsky, is wanted for one more criminal proceeding. He is accused of unauthorized interference in the work of the automated system of the State Treasury Service.

This is reported in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The ex-head of the CC is accused of inciting unauthorized interference in the work of the automated system "Treasury Client — Treasury" and aiding such interference by the chief accountant of the Constitutional Court (parts 4, 5 of article 27, part 2 of article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to this article, Tupytsky faces up to 5 years in prison. He has already been remanded in custody.