Ukraine still has not received from Russia official lists of soldiers who died in Olenivka

Ukraine has no official information on the number of dead and wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war as a result of the terrorist attack by the Russians in Olenivka.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

"Currently, we donєt have confirmed lists of the killed and wounded," Lubinets said in an interview that was broadcast on the United National Telethon.

He reminded that Ukraine sent official requests to the Russian Federation about providing lists of those killed and wounded in Olenivka, but did not receive an official response.

"We turned to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which, based on the Geneva Conventions, must receive any information from the Russian Federation. The International Committee of the Red Cross has to confirm the procedure for verifying these lists. There is no answer. There is an answer that Russia also does not provide them with any information," Lubinets said.

According to him, the lists that exist and were published by Russian mass media are not entirely true, which is confirmed by communication with the relatives of prisoners of war and the analysis carried out by the Office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.