Ukraine still has not received from Russia official lists of soldiers who died in Olenivka

Ukraine has no official information on the number of dead and wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war as a result of the terrorist attack by the Russians in Olenivka.
This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.
"Currently, we donєt have confirmed lists of the killed and wounded," Lubinets said in an interview that was broadcast on the United National Telethon.
He reminded that Ukraine sent official requests to the Russian Federation about providing lists of those killed and wounded in Olenivka, but did not receive an official response.
"We turned to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which, based on the Geneva Conventions, must receive any information from the Russian Federation. The International Committee of the Red Cross has to confirm the procedure for verifying these lists. There is no answer. There is an answer that Russia also does not provide them with any information," Lubinets said.
According to him, the lists that exist and were published by Russian mass media are not entirely true, which is confirmed by communication with the relatives of prisoners of war and the analysis carried out by the Office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal. The Russians said that it was the UAF that hit the object with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the detention center was fired upon by the Russians themselves in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured in the shelling. According to preliminary information, the Russians struck with a thermobaric weapon.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone, in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. Ukrainian military intelligence said that the explosion was carried out by the mercenaries of Wagner company on the instructions of its owner, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, "Putinʼs cook". They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- On July 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack. There are 48 dead in the list, and 73 names in the list of wounded. Ukraine asks people not to trust these lists, because they are unofficial.