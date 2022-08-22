Local tourists took photos of Russian air defense positions near Yevpatoriia in Crimea

In the occupied Crimea, tourists near Yevpatoria took pictures of Russian air defense positions and published the photos on social networks. In this way, investigative journalists were able to identify the exact location of the anti-aircraft defense.

“Radio Liberty” (“Radio Svoboda") writes about it.

Investigators analyzed the geotags of photos with Russian air defense systems and found that they are located in the area of Lake Terekly near the village of Molochne. The occupation administration of Crimea reported on the work of air defense near Yevpatoriia on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to photos of military equipment from a long distance, journalists also found a photo of one of the tourists right next to these air defense systems on the Vkontakte social network. It also confirmed that the positions are located near Lake Terekly. It is also clear from this photo that the Russians have placed their modern S-400 air defense systems there.

According to satellite images, traces of the possible location of air defense systems appeared for the first time no later than July 15, after which the number of roads in the field increased.