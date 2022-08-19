Overview of the events of August 19: the occupiers again fired missiles at Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, and the Armed Forces destroyed the Russian repair base near Alchevsk

In the morning, Russian troops again shelled Kharkiv — at least five missiles in the Kyivsky, Nemyshlyansky and Osnovyansky districts of the city. One of the hits was on a residential building, one person was injured. Another hit was on an infrastructural facility, a fire started there. It is known about one dead woman, she was a security guard at an educational institution. 10 cannon shells were fired at Nikopol. Up to 20 high-rise buildings, approximately 10 shops, a lyceum, a bank and a bus stop were damaged in the city. Around 04:00, the Russians shelled Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles. Three enemy rockets again hit the Black Sea National University named after Petro Mohyla, damaged houses around. Previously, one person was injured.

Search and rescue work in the dormitory building in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv has ended. The total number of people killed as a result of rocket attacks by Russian occupying forces on two Kharkiv hostels on the evening of August 17 and the morning of August 18 increased from 19 to 21 people.

The Ukrainian military in the south destroyed 73 Russian soldiers and three tanks over the past day. They also carried out two offensives to liberate settlements. During the fighting, the Armed Forces captured two occupiers. In response, the Russians tried to carry out an offensive in the area of the villages of Stanislav and Oleksandrivka, but without success.

Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian saboteurs in Donetsk oblast. A group of occupiers was spotted on the Siverskyi Donets River. The Russians took off their uniforms and equipment to make it easier to cross the river. However, the swim failed. Ukrainian border guards killed two enemies and wounded one. The rest of the occupiers from this group escaped.

In the village of Lotykove, which is near the occupied Alchevsk, the repair base of the Russians was destroyed. According to Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, about 50 Russian soldiers were killed. About 100 pieces of equipment were also destroyed.

In Mariupol, the occupiers began to cut plant Ilyicha for scrap metal. Today, smoke rose above the plant due to the cutting of large-sized scrap metal, partly together with slag. This means that after demining, the Russians began cutting the plant for scrap metal. At the same time, the people of Mariupol are promised to restore the plant and provide jobs at it in the future.

"Azovets" Dmytro Kozatsky with the call sign "Orest", who has been in captivity since May, made contact first time. Dmytro said that he is healthy. He said that he was currently in Donetsk and that he was allowed to call. When he spoke, an "investigator" was nearby.

The first shelter bus stop made of thick concrete was opened in Kharkiv. A storage room for 12 places was built next to the bus stop pavilion. It is equipped with Wi-Fi, surveillance cameras that show what is happening outside and inside, and a container with 100 kg of sand to put out the fire.

The satellite of the ICEYE company, which was bought by the Serhiy Prytula Foundation with funds from the "peopleʼs Bayraktar", will remain the property of Ukraine even after the paid period of access to the database has ended — until the end of its work in orbit. The EOS Data Analytics company informed Liga.net about this. Its founder Max Polyakov helped prepare the agreement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he will discuss the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Lviv. Meanwhile, UN Secretary General António Guterres visited Odesa port, from where exports are made within the "grain" agreement. The negotiations that Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Recep Erdogan and Antonio Guterres started yesterday in Lviv will continue in Odesa.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed Ukrainian business representatives to travel abroad from September 1. A number of conditions must be met for departure. It will be possible to leave for up to 7 days. It will be possible to issue an application for departure through "Diya" — there will be a mechanism "is Trip".