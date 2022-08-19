The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 70 Russian soldiers and 3 tanks over the past day in the south of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military destroyed 73 Russian soldiers and 3 tanks over the past day in the south of Ukraine. They also carried out two offensives to liberate settlements.

This is stated in the summary of the Operational Command "South".

"During the day, our units carried out offensive actions twice in order to seize new settlements. During one of the attacks, they met with two airborne assault units. During the counter-battle, the enemy was hit by fire, as a result of which he was forced to retreat to his original positions with the loss of tanks, armored vehicles and personnel," the message reads.

During the fighting, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two occupiers. In response, the Russians tried to carry out an offensive in the area of the villages of Stanislav and Oleksandrivka, but without success.

Ukrainian aviation carried out four strikes on concentrations of Russian manpower and equipment in the Bashtan and Beryslav districts. Missile troops also worked hard, in particular again on the Kakhovka Bridge.

In total, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 73 Russian soldiers, three tanks, four launchers and one radar station for the S-300 air defense system, five units of armored vehicles and vehicles, and another ammunition depot.