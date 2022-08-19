Estonia will offer the EU to introduce the eighth package of sanctions against Russia

Estonia will make an official proposal to the European Commission regarding the introduction of the eighth package of sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by ERR.

According to the countryʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonia wants sanctions against Russia to be expanded in the economic, energy and trade sectors. It will also be proposed that additional individuals and organizations fall under the restrictions.

In addition, Estonia seeks to restrict the travel of Russian citizens to Europe. Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu emphasized that Tallinn will seek a political consensus on this issue throughout the Schengen area.

"As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I call on the governments of other European countries to introduce additional internal sanctions to stop the travel of citizens of the Russian aggressor state to Europe, and to work together to close the Schengen visa zone for Russian citizens," he emphasized.