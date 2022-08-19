Estonia will offer the EU to introduce the eighth package of sanctions against Russia

Estonia will make an official proposal to the European Commission regarding the introduction of the eighth package of sanctions against Russia.
This is reported by ERR.
According to the countryʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonia wants sanctions against Russia to be expanded in the economic, energy and trade sectors. It will also be proposed that additional individuals and organizations fall under the restrictions.
In addition, Estonia seeks to restrict the travel of Russian citizens to Europe. Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu emphasized that Tallinn will seek a political consensus on this issue throughout the Schengen area.
"As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I call on the governments of other European countries to introduce additional internal sanctions to stop the travel of citizens of the Russian aggressor state to Europe, and to work together to close the Schengen visa zone for Russian citizens," he emphasized.
- On July 28, Estonia banned Russian citizens from submitting documents to obtain a temporary residence permit or visa for the purpose of studying in the country. In addition, short-term employment of Russians and Belarusians will be possible only if they have a valid visa from Estonia — previously they could be employed with a visa from another EU country.
- On August 5, the Embassy of Latvia in Russia indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation, but with some exceptions.
- The Czech government also decided not to issue visas and temporary residence permits to Russian and Belarusian citizens until the end of March 2023.
- On August 9, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Estonia called on the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians for trips to the EU due to Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that starting in September, Finland will reduce the issuance of visas to Russian citizens by 90%.