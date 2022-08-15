Blowing up people in Zatoka: the death toll has risen to three

The number of people killed by landmines on the beach in Zatoka in Odesa oblast has increased, said Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for Odesa oblast administration.

"The number of victims of the tragedy in Zatoka has increased. Three people died, two more people with injuries are in the hospital," Bratchuk stated.

It became known about the detonation of people using an explosive device on August 14. A group of men were injured, who probably ignored the warning signs about the danger and went swimming in the mined area of the beach. At that time, two dead and one wounded were reported.